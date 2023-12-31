Tanker hauling hazardous cargo caught fire Friday, B.C. Hwy. 97 closed as a precaution

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency workers shut down a section of B.C.’s Highway 97 near 70 Mile House as a precaution Friday evening after the tire on a tanker truck carrying ammonium nitrate caught fire.

Crews were called to the 8200 block of Highway 97 around 6:45 p.m. Friday following reports of the fire. “Upon arrival, it was determined the truck was hauling ammonium nitrate, which is very toxic if ingested,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said.

1:17 Saskatoon emergency crews respond to vehicle fire

“However, it was confirmed that only one of the truck’s tires had caught on fire. The chemical inside the truck was not affected.”

Story continues below advertisement

The highway was shut down in both directions as a precautionary measure and a detour was put in place. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined, but Grady said it may have been a mechanical issue.

The Ministry of Environment is said to also be conducting its own investigation.