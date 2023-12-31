Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Tanker hauling hazardous cargo caught fire Friday, B.C. Hwy. 97 closed as a precaution

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted December 31, 2023 1:59 pm
Emergency crews were called to the truck fire around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 29. The incident occured in the 8200 block of Highway 97 near 70 Mile House, B.C. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to the truck fire around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 29. The incident occured in the 8200 block of Highway 97 near 70 Mile House, B.C. Skilled Truckers Canada/Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Emergency workers shut down a section of B.C.’s Highway 97 near 70 Mile House as a precaution Friday evening after the tire on a tanker truck carrying ammonium nitrate caught fire.

Crews were called to the 8200 block of Highway 97 around 6:45 p.m. Friday following reports of the fire.  “Upon arrival, it was determined the truck was hauling ammonium nitrate, which is very toxic if ingested,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon emergency crews respond to vehicle fire'
Saskatoon emergency crews respond to vehicle fire
Trending Now

“However, it was confirmed that only one of the truck’s tires had caught on fire. The chemical inside the truck was not affected.”

Story continues below advertisement

The highway was shut down in both directions as a precautionary measure and a detour was put in place. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined, but Grady said it may have been a mechanical issue.

The Ministry of Environment is said to also be conducting its own investigation.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices