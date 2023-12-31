1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Guelph, Ont.

A 40-year-old person was killed Friday in head-on collision near Guelph, Ont., involving two cars, OPP say.
Police responded to the crash on Highway 6 between Eighth Line and Sideroad 6 South around 10:30 a.m. Dec. 29.
One driver, a 40-year-old from Fergus, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
The other driver, a 30-year-old, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say no charges have been laid and the investigation continues.
Trending Now
Comments