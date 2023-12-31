Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Guelph, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 31, 2023 2:33 pm
FILE PHOTO — Police no charges have been laid in relation to the crash and that their investigation continues. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO — Police no charges have been laid in relation to the crash and that their investigation continues. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 40-year-old person was killed Friday in head-on collision near Guelph, Ont., involving two cars, OPP say.

Police responded to the crash on Highway 6 between Eighth Line and Sideroad 6 South around 10:30 a.m. Dec. 29.

One driver, a 40-year-old from Fergus, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The other driver, a 30-year-old, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say no charges have been laid and the investigation continues.

Click to play video: 'Dashcam footage captures transit bus crashing into car in Guelph'
Dashcam footage captures transit bus crashing into car in Guelph
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices