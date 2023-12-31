Menu

Crime

Woman dead after overnight shooting near Mississauga nightclub

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 31, 2023 10:01 am
The Homicide Unit is investigating in Mississauga after a woman was killed in an overnight shooting. Peel Regional Police logo is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Brampton, Ont. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
The Homicide Unit is investigating in Mississauga after a woman was killed in an overnight shooting. Peel Regional Police logo is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Brampton, Ont. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Police say a woman is dead after an overnight shooting near a nightclub west of Toronto.

Peel Regional Police say officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting in a plaza parking lot near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga.

Police say a woman who had been shot was sent to hospital where she died.

The homicide unit is investigating, and no arrests had been made early Sunday.

Police have not released any suspect description.

Police say the scene is being held and there is no threat to public safety.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

