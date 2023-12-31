Woman dead after overnight shooting near Mississauga nightclub

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say a woman is dead after an overnight shooting near a nightclub west of Toronto.

Peel Regional Police say officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting in a plaza parking lot near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say a woman who had been shot was sent to hospital where she died.

The homicide unit is investigating, and no arrests had been made early Sunday.

Police have not released any suspect description.

Police say the scene is being held and there is no threat to public safety.