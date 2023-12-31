Menu

Crash in Caledon kills 1, sends 3 to hospital

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted December 31, 2023 11:02 am
Caledon OPP officers are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning that killed one person and sent three others to hospital. FILE photo. View image in full screen
Caledon OPP officers are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning that killed one person and sent three others to hospital. FILE photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynsky
Caledon OPP say one person is dead and another three were taken to hospital following a crash Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a two-vehicle collision on Kennedy Road just north of Mayfield Road around 9:30 a.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The occupant in the first vehicle was declared dead, and the three people in the second vehicle are being treated in the hospital, emergency crews said.

Trending Now

Officers say Kennedy Road is closed for the investigation, and drivers can expect delays in the area.

OPP say they will update the public as more information becomes available.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

