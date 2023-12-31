Crash in Caledon kills 1, sends 3 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Caledon OPP say one person is dead and another three were taken to hospital following a crash Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a two-vehicle collision on Kennedy Road just north of Mayfield Road around 9:30 a.m.

The occupant in the first vehicle was declared dead, and the three people in the second vehicle are being treated in the hospital, emergency crews said.

Officers say Kennedy Road is closed for the investigation, and drivers can expect delays in the area.

OPP say they will update the public as more information becomes available.