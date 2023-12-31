Edmonton Oilers overcome slow start to beat Kings in shootout

The Edmonton Oilers outlasted the Los Angeles Kings for a 3-2 win Saturday night.

“In the first period they wanted it more than us, they were prepared and won a lot of battles,” Oilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said after the game. “We didn’t have the puck very much. The Kings didn’t make any mistakes — couldn’t get the puck back. And then we changed a little bit. Just were able to get pucks in the offensive zone. Nothing fancy, just a little more simple and we spent a little more time in the offensive zone and created some scoring chances. But the last 45 minutes I was very happy with our team.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Oilers have won four in a row.

The Kings vastly outplayed the Oilers in the first, outshooting them 11-2 and grabbing two goals. Kevin Fiala blasted a slapper past Stuart Skinner on the power play. Then Adriam Kempe found some room down the right side and ripped a shot over Skinner’s left shoulder.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers finally hit the scoreboard 5:35 into the second. On the power play, Connor McDavid flipped a sharp angle shot off Cam Talbot’s mask and in. During a session of four-on-four hockey later, McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl for a one-timer to make it 2-2.

The Oilers went on the power play with 8:43 left in the third, but couldn’t muster the go-ahead goal.

Both teams scored on two of their first three shots in the shootout. In the fourth round, Skinner made a glove save on Anze Kopitar. Derek Ryan sped in and beat Talbot glove side to end it.

Skinner finished with 26 saves.

McDavid played in his 600th career game.

The Oilers, 17-15-1, will visit the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m., game at 6 p.m.).