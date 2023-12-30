Police release new details in Toronto Boxing Day homicide probe

Send this page to someone via email

Police have named the man who died as a result of an altercation in Toronto on Boxing Day.

Toronto police said they were called to an area near Boustead and Roncesvalles avenues just after 9 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Officers arrived to find a man in medical distress. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a man in his 60s was pronounced dead after “some kind of altercation” with another man. “We believe that the male had an interaction with a second male and at that time, there was some kind of an altercation that we believe happened which resulted in the male going unconscious,” Insp. Peter Wehby said on Boxing Day.

Wehby would not elaborate on what happened during the altercation.

On Saturday, police named the victim as 68-year-old Vinko Skoko from Toronto.

A 51-year-old man, also from Toronto, who was not named was arrested and charged by police on Friday. He faces a charge of manslaughter and assault with a weapon.

Police have labelled the incident a homicide investigation and have appealed for more witnesses to come forward.