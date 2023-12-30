Menu

Crime

Police release new details in Toronto Boxing Day homicide probe

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 30, 2023 2:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto street on edge after death of neighbour'
Toronto street on edge after death of neighbour
WATCH: On one Toronto street, residents are reflecting on the death of a neighbour killed after an altercation with a man on a bicycle Tuesday. As Sean O’Shea reports, police consider the death suspicious and are looking for witnesses and video.
Police have named the man who died as a result of an altercation in Toronto on Boxing Day.

Toronto police said they were called to an area near Boustead and Roncesvalles avenues just after 9 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Officers arrived to find a man in medical distress. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a man in his 60s was pronounced dead after “some kind of altercation” with another man. “We believe that the male had an interaction with a second male and at that time, there was some kind of an altercation that we believe happened which resulted in the male going unconscious,” Insp. Peter Wehby said on Boxing Day.

Wehby would not elaborate on what happened during the altercation.

On Saturday, police named the victim as 68-year-old Vinko Skoko from Toronto.

A 51-year-old man, also from Toronto, who was not named was arrested and charged by police on Friday. He faces a charge of manslaughter and assault with a weapon.

Police have labelled the incident a homicide investigation and have appealed for more witnesses to come forward.

