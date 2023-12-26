Menu

Canada

Toronto cyclist in life-threatening condition after being hit by object, suspect sought

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 26, 2023 10:17 am
Police block area after a Toronto cyclist was struck by an object on Dec. 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Police block area after a Toronto cyclist was struck by an object on Dec. 26, 2023. Kevin Faibish / Global News
Toronto Police say a cyclist has life-threatening injuries after he was hit by an object while riding his bicycle on Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident happened near Roncesvalles and Boustead avenues, near Dundas Street West, at around 9 a.m.

A man was riding his bicycle in the area when he was struck by an object, police said. Investigators did not reveal what the object was.

He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said they are looking for a suspect described as a man in his 40s, around five-foot-nine inches tall, with a medium build, and brown hair. He was wearing a black jacket and pants and was also on a bicycle.

Road closures are in effect in the area.

