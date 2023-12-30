Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Heavy police presence at Goodfish Lake First Nation: RCMP

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted December 30, 2023 11:13 am
There is a heavy police presence on Goodfish First Nation near Highway 857 and Township Road 574 said St. Paul RCMP. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen on a podium ahead of a news conference. There is a heavy police presence on Goodfish First Nation near Highway 857 and Township Road 574 said St. Paul RCMP. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There is a heavy police presence on Goodfish Lake First Nation in Alberta Saturday.

St. Paul RCMP have asked the public to avoid the area near Highway 857 and Township Road 574.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

RCMP also ask that photos of responding officers not be posted on social media until the incident is over.

Trending Now

More to come…

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices