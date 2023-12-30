Heavy police presence at Goodfish Lake First Nation: RCMP

There is a heavy police presence on Goodfish Lake First Nation in Alberta Saturday.
St. Paul RCMP have asked the public to avoid the area near Highway 857 and Township Road 574.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
RCMP also ask that photos of responding officers not be posted on social media until the incident is over.
Trending Now
More to come…
More on Crime
- RCMP arrest 2, release vehicle photos in extortion racket targeting B.C. businesses
- RCMP conclude its investigation into Halifax-area wildfires, no criminal charges
- ‘Dirty Money’: New book explores how financial crime is corroding Canada
- Quebec man arrested for allegedly defying driving ban for eighth time since 1998
Comments