Freezing rain expected to turn into snow in parts of Maritimes: Environment Canada

Environment Canada says residents in New Brunswick and some parts of Nova Scotia should prepare for icy, slippery conditions as freezing rain turns to snow.

Meteorologist Ian Hubbard says parts of the Maritimes that have been under a freezing rain warning are expected to see temperatures dip, which will likely result in snow accumulating on top of ice.

The weather agency had issued freezing rain warnings for much of southern and central New Brunswick, as well as northern mainland Nova Scotia, the western part of the province and Cape Breton.

Hubbard says New Brunswick should prepare for between 15 and 20 millimetres of snow in areas where ice may have built up on roadways and walkways, adding that snow is also expected in Nova Scotia’s western region and Cape Breton.

The same is likely on P.E.I., which is also under a snowfall warning with up to 20 milimetres expected.

Hubbard says it doesn’t take much snow on top of ice patches to create dangerous and hazardous driving conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2023.