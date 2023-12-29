Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. Supreme Court blocks public drug use ban

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2023 2:53 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. government expands drug use restrictions'
B.C. government expands drug use restrictions
The B.C. government is once again fine-tuning its drug decriminalization experiment, adding more locations to the list of places where the possession or use of illegal drugs is restricted. Richard Zussman reports – Oct 5, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The British Columbia Supreme Court has blocked new provincial laws against public consumption of illegal substances.

The ruling in favour of the Harm Reduction Nurses Association imposes a temporary injunction until March 31, with the judge saying “irreparable harm will be caused” if the laws come into force.

The Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act was passed by the legislature in November, allowing fines and imprisonment for people who refuse to comply with police orders not to consume drugs in certain public places.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

The nurses association argued the act, which has yet to come into effect, would violate the Canadian charter in various ways if enforced.

But Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson says in his ruling that it was unnecessary to turn to those arguments, since the “balance of convenience” and the risk of irreparable harm weighed in the plaintiff’s favour.

Story continues below advertisement

Lawyer Caitlin Shane for the nurses association says the injunction, pending a constitutional challenge, shows “substance use cannot be legislated without scrutiny.”

Trending Now

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Reaction to increased restrictions to possession and use of illegal drugs'
Reaction to increased restrictions to possession and use of illegal drugs
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices