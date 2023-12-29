Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Pierce Brosnan accused of trespassing in Yellowstone Park thermal area, could face jail

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted December 29, 2023 10:48 am
Pierce Brosnan. View image in full screen
FILE - Actor Pierce Brosnan has been accused of trespassing into a thermal area of Yellowstone National Park in November 2023. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The character James Bond is used to dangerous situations, but actor Pierce Brosnan could be facing potential jail time after he allegedly put himself at risk while trespassing in an area of Yellowstone National Park.

U.S. National Park Service rangers on Tuesday accused Brosnan, 70, of walking into an out-of-bounds thermal area at the Mammoth Hot Springs, near the Wyoming-Montana border.

The hot springs are some of Yellowstone’s most stunning visual features and include various high-temperature geysers, steam vents and mud pots along a mineral-encrusted hillside. The thermal activity in Yellowstone is widespread and has existed for thousands of years.

Rock structures steaming, covered in minerals. View image in full screen
Dramatic mineral terraces in Mammoth Hot Springs, Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. George Rose/Getty Images

The alleged incident involving Brosnan occurred on Nov. 1, when the Tomorrow Never Dies actor was in the park for a leisurely visit, according to two federal citations obtained by multiple outlets.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials accused Brosnan of leaving the area’s boardwalk to cross onto the sensitive ground of Mammoth Hot Springs. He was officially charged with the petty offences of “foot travel in all thermal areas and w/in Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails” and “violating closures and use limits.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

 

The actor has not commented publicly on the situation. Brosnan could face considerable fines and up to six months of jail time.

Brosnan, who played James Bond from 1995 to 2002, has been ordered to appear in court in Wyoming on Jan. 23, 2024.

Despite the many warning signs seen in the region around Mammoth Hot Springs, many Yellowstone visitors have still been observed crossing into off-limits areas. Several tourists have been badly burned by hot springs, which can reach boiling temperatures.

Yellowstone said more than 20 people have died as a result of burns they suffered after entering or falling into the park’s hot springs.

Trending Now
Colorful mineral formations on rock. View image in full screen
Colourful mineral formations in the Lower Terraces of Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. Jon G. Fuller, Jr./VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The park has long since warned visitors about Yellowstone’s thermal pools, emphasizing that “the ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface.”

Story continues below advertisement

Official guidelines state visitors must remain on boardwalks and trails and exercise extreme caution around thermal features. Yellowstone’s hot springs and thermal runoff from such areas are not to be touched. Soaking inside a hot spring is prohibited.

Click to play video: 'Ear Spring geyser in Yellowstone has rare eruption, spewing decades worth of trash'
Ear Spring geyser in Yellowstone has rare eruption, spewing decades worth of trash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices