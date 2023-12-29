Driver dead after car hits tree in St. Catharines

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A driver is dead after his car hit a tree in St. Catharines, Ont., Thursday afternoon.

The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) says the vehicle was travelling on Grantham Avenue north of Scott Street when it crashed around 4 p.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators say the 77-year-old driver of the Dodge Caliber sustained serious injuries and died after being rushed to hospital by paramedics.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to the NRPS.