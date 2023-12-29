Menu

Driver dead after car hits tree in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 29, 2023 8:52 am
Niagara regional police say a driver is dead after crashing into a tree near Grantham Avenue and Scott Street. View image in full screen
Niagara regional police say a driver is dead after crashing into a tree near Grantham Avenue and Scott Street. Don Mitchell / Global News
A driver is dead after his car hit a tree in St. Catharines, Ont., Thursday afternoon.

The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) says the vehicle was travelling on Grantham Avenue north of Scott Street when it crashed around 4 p.m.

Investigators say the 77-year-old driver of the Dodge Caliber sustained serious injuries and died after being rushed to hospital by paramedics.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to the NRPS.

