Crime

15-year-old boy stabbed by teen in Toronto’s north end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 29, 2023 7:27 am
Police at the scene on Dec. 29, 2023 following a stabbing near Dufferin Street and Sheppard Avenue. View image in full screen
Police at the scene on Dec. 29, 2023 following a stabbing near Dufferin Street and Sheppard Avenue. Global News
Toronto police say they are searching for a teen after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the city’s north end on Thursday night.

Police were called to Sheppard Avenue and Dufferin Street at around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, police said.

Officers are searching for a suspect — another 15-year-old boy — who is described as wearing a black vest, black pants and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

