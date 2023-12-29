15-year-old boy stabbed by teen in Toronto’s north end

Toronto police say they are searching for a teen after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the city’s north end on Thursday night.
Police were called to Sheppard Avenue and Dufferin Street at around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, police said.
Officers are searching for a suspect — another 15-year-old boy — who is described as wearing a black vest, black pants and a black mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
