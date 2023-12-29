15-year-old boy stabbed by teen in Toronto’s north end

See more sharing options

Toronto police say they are searching for a teen after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the city’s north end on Thursday night.

Police were called to Sheppard Avenue and Dufferin Street at around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, police said.

Officers are searching for a suspect — another 15-year-old boy — who is described as wearing a black vest, black pants and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Stabbing: (UPDATE)

9:36 pm

Sheppard Ave W & Dufferin St

-victim has non-life threatening injuries

-ongoing investigation

-anyone w/info call 416-808-3200#GO2971859

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 29, 2023