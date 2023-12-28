Southern Alberta organizations see more demand for Christmas donations

Send this page to someone via email

Despite the economic challenges so many are facing, people still opened their hearts and their wallets to those who needed it most this holiday season.

The Shop of Wonders in Lethbridge was able to provide toys to more than 3,600 kids and 350 volunteers put in more than 5,000 hours of work to ensure families could receive a gift for Christmas.

And the holiday cheer spread to the Lethbridge Salvation Army, with more than $128,000 raised as part of its Christmas Kettle campaign.

That money will provide support throughout the year for its food distribution program, along with the Toys for Tots campaign, which is part of the Christmas Hope project.

A goal was set by six groups it partners with in Lethbridge to help over 10,000 people facing financial hardships.

“I would be willing to put ourselves out there and say that we’ve likely exceeded that just based on the demand that we have seen this year,” says Lt. Zach Marshall, community ministries officer with the Salvation Army.

Meanwhile, the Calgary Food Bank has seen an unprecedented demand for help this season.

Last year at this time the charity was helping serve over 400 households per day, but many more needed the support this year.

“Today we will easily have 700 households coming to the Calgary Food Bank looking for food support,” says Melissa From, president & CEO of the organization.

And in Lethbridge, the food bank is seeing a similar demand with its largest need coming from single-family households. Food bank officials say they typically see a decline in donations once the ball drops on New Year’s Eve.

“We hope to get through the next few months here. We have a pretty good stock to get through as long as the numbers hold steady, we’ll be okay. We’re mostly worried if the numbers keep climbing after Christmas,” says Mac Nichol, executive director of the food bank.

The popular Angel Tree campaign also delivered gift bundles to 4,253 individuals up until Dec. 24 this year.

Final numbers for the Christmas Hope campaign will be released in January.