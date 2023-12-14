‘Sock It To ‘Em’ campaign supporting Lethbridge charities enters 23rd year

Send this page to someone via email

The spirit of giving was alive and well at the Nord-Bridge Seniors Centre on Thursday as a massive sock mountain was stacked high as part of the annual Sock It To ‘Em campaign.

The socks will be heading to Lethbridge charities like the YWCA Harbour House, Woods Homes, Streets Alive Mission, the Lethbridge and Shelter Resource Centre and even the Angel Tree campaign.

“We think we have approximately 5,500 pairs of socks,” organizer Gail Petrie said.

Those who work with the program say the event started with a simple idea and grew from there.

“I used to work for Lethbridge School District 51 and I could see some of the children that aren’t dressed properly and that’s what started it. And I was sitting with my staff and I said: ‘You know, we should collect socks, and we’ll just sock it to ’em,’” Petrie explained.

Staff and students from the Holy Spirit Catholic School Division, Lethbridge School Division and Palliser School Division helped contribute to the initiative.

“It was really fun and we were having a good time,” said Masyn Pyne, a Grade 3 student with St. Theresa of Calcutta School.

“It’s around the holidays so it’s a good time to give presents,” added Gavin Smiljanec, a Grade 6 student at St. Teresa of Calcutta School.

Patti Pilsner, the principal of St. Teresa of Calcutta School said it’s important that the kids are involved in events like this.

“And to have that perspective to think beyond their own world, beyond the classroom, beyond the school, even into the community and how they can support and look over those who are less fortunate than they are.”

Last year, more than 6,000 pairs of socks were collected to help warm the feet of the most vulnerable in Lethbridge and over the 23-year history of the campaign, 184,000 socks have been donated to local charities.

