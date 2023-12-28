Human remains found in Chilliwack, homicide team investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Chilliwack, B.C., where a man was found dead this week.

In a media release, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said it was notified about the discovery by the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP on Wednesday.

Police said Cory Douglas Farmer, a 35-year-old Chilliwack resident, was found in the 46100-block of Princess Avenue.

Cory Farmer. IHIT

“IHIT is working with its partners in Chilliwack to canvass the area for witnesses and to collect CCTV,” IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

“If you have information regarding Mr. Farmer or his whereabouts in the time leading up to his death, and have yet to speak with police, now is the time to come forward.”

The operator of a local homeless shelter told Global News the remains were actually discovered on Christmas Eve.

Ruth & Naomi’s Mission said one of their clients found the body in an alleyway near the shelter.

According to the shelter’s executive director, Scott Gaglardi, it was a “it was a troubling scene.”

The shelter is adamant the only known connection between the shelter and the body was that a client found the body.

Video from the scene shows investigators inside a house adjacent to the alleyway.