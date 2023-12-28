Woman deliberately drove at Toronto parking officer who asked her to move: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a woman has been arrested after she allegedly drove into a parking attendant on purpose.

Toronto police said the incident took place on Dec. 27 around 10 p.m. in the area of Queen Street and Wineva Avenue.

Police said a parking enforcement officer was working in the area and asked a driver to move her vehicle because it was illegally parked.

Instead of moving, however, the woman allegedly refused. Police said she then reversed her vehicle and drove it at the parking enforcement officer, striking them.

The driver then fled the scene.

Toronto police said the parking enforcement officer suffered minor injuries.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested and faces several charges. The Toronto woman was charged with assault of a peace officer, dangerous operation of a conveyance and other offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

