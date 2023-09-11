Menu

Crime

Man charged after Toronto parking officer assaulted: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 8:38 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
A man has been charged after a Toronto parking enforcement officer was assaulted, police say.

Toronto police said on Sept. 9 at around 4:50 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the St. Germain Avenue and Avenue Road area.

Officers said a parking enforcement officer issued a parking ticket to a man after he refused to move his vehicle from a live lane of traffic.

Police said the man drove away, but returned shortly after on foot and confronted the officer.

“The accused swiped at the officer striking the officer’s hand-held ticket machine and then swiped at the officer again striking their uniform hat,” police said.

According to police, the man then fled the scene.

Police said a 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court in October.

CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultToronto crimeTPSassault investigationParking officer assaulted
