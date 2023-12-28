Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

New Years resolutions: don’t set yourself up for failure

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 6:55 pm
Kevin Richardson places weights on a machine. View image in full screen
With 2024 on the way, many are preparing New Years resolutions. Drew Stremick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fresh new year leading to a fresh new you, whether that’s physically, mentally or financially, is appealing to many people every January 1st. As 2023 is quickly coming to a close, many Canadians from coast to coast are beginning to plan, or at least think about their New Years resolutions.

Putting some thought into the new year is something Erica Henderson, co-founder of Body Measure thinks is important, especially after the holiday season comes to an end.

“New Year’s resolutions are like a new beginning,” Henderson said. “I like to think of January as a new beginning, a new fresh start. So it’s nice to set goals and see where we are today, after Christmas, after all the celebrations and New Year’s Eve.”

When it comes to setting those goals, Henderson advises people to think about framing them in more manageable chunks, instead of the whole meal.

Story continues below advertisement

“Baby steps, you know? Let’s make a resolution that for the month of January I’m going to start week one working out twice a week. Week two, I’m going to try and do three times a week.” Henderson continued saying, “We set ourselves up for failure by just having these huge mountains to climb right off the bat.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Dr. Jay Greenfeld, a clinical psychologist at the Mind Matters Clinic agrees. Setting goals for ourselves is important, but they don’t necessarily need to happen all at once.

More on Lifestyle

“It’s helpful to set goals in any way, shape or form… the detriment to that is, when you set those expectations too high because they’re focused on one aspect of the year.” Dr. Greenfeld explained. “Saying I’m going to set all my major goals in a 24-hour span puts a lot more pressure on you to actually succeed.”

Trending Now

It also doesn’t help that we’re coming out of the holiday season.

“There’s a big emphasis on this final month of the year for a number of different reasons,” Greenfeld said. “It becomes cold both metaphorically and literally, and you don’t have the same energy.”

There are some ways to help make your resolutions stick. Shapes Fitness personal trainer, Kevin Richardson told Global News, one way to make personal progress is by making it fun.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s got to be fun. Find a friend, find a family member, find a coworker, find somebody else that wants to do this journey with you.” Richardson explained. “It’s really hard to start, and that’s why I think it’s so important to find someone you can team up with and make it fun and lower the pressure and just enjoy the process.” Richardson also emphasizes that while you might be working towards similar goals, don’t hold yourselves to the same standard.

How or why you set your New Years resolution is entirely up to you, and how you accomplish them can be unique as well. After all, there’s always next year.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices