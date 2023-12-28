Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man with life-threatening injuries after Brampton, Ont. crash

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 3:26 pm
The scene of a collision in Brampton, Ont., on Dec. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
The scene of a collision in Brampton, Ont., on Dec. 28, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said officers were called to Queen Street East and Goreway Drive in Brampton around 11 a.m. to respond to the collision.

One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators told Global News a man was the only person transported from the scene.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The intersection was closed after the collision while police probed the cause of the crash and events leading up to it.

Click to play video: 'Brampton crash sends 3 people to hospital, 2 in serious condition'
Brampton crash sends 3 people to hospital, 2 in serious condition
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices