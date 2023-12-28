Man with life-threatening injuries after Brampton, Ont. crash

A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton, Ont.
Peel Regional Police said officers were called to Queen Street East and Goreway Drive in Brampton around 11 a.m. to respond to the collision.
One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators told Global News a man was the only person transported from the scene.
The intersection was closed after the collision while police probed the cause of the crash and events leading up to it.
