Diamond ring found in downtown Kelowna: RCMP

A diamond engagement ring was found in downtown Kelowna Wednesday, and someone graciously turned it in.

The Mounties want to reunite the sparkly piece of jewelry with its rightful owner.

The ring was found in the 1600 block of Bertram Street and an attempt to find the owner through using social media has so far proven unsuccessful.

“This ring obviously has great meaning to its owner and appears to be well-worn and valuable,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera, said. “The ring is very distinct and has a word stamped on the inside.”

If you are the owner of this ring and can identify it, please visit the front counter of the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 1190 Richter Street. Be prepared to provide evidence of ownership or positively identify it.

The Kelowna RCMP will hold this ring for 90 days, awaiting the owner to come forward and claim it.