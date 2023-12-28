Saanich, B.C. police officer fired for ‘egregiously serious’ corrupt practice of stalking ex-partner

Send this page to someone via email

A Saanich police officer has been fired after the conclusion of an investigation that looked into his actions regarding an ex-partner of his.

An official complaint was filed with the Office of Police Complaint Commissioner British Columbia and was posted in its annual report. The incidents happened in April 2021.

The complaint was filed describing concerns of intermittent unwanted contact from the ex-partner.

“The complainant reported that the member approached her outside her home, while in uniform and out of jurisdiction, despite prior requests not to have contact with her, and that she had advised SPD of this incident,” the report said.

“Furthermore, the complainant wanted to ascertain by what means the member was aware of her recently updated address.”

In addition to the unwanted contact, the investigation found that the officer in question used police databases 92 times to run checks on his former partner and members of her family.

“The Discipline Authority determined the conduct of the member to be ‘egregiously serious’ and that his actions went beyond passive contact and would otherwise be considered in similar police investigations as harassment or stalking,” the report stated.

“The Discipline Authority noted that ‘overt acts of stalking in intimate partner violence investigations are considered a significant risk factor, particularly over the course of such a long period of time.'”

Through the investigation, the officer was found to have committed misconduct and was dismissed from his role in the force. Before the conclusion of the investigation, the officer retired, but his “Service of Record” will reflect the dismissal from the Saanich Police Department.

Global News has reached out to the Saanich Police Department for comment.