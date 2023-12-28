Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police charge 3 people following assault with weapon

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 11:47 am
Members of the Saskatoon Police Service have charged three people following an assault with a weapon which occurred on Dec. 27th. View image in full screen
Members of the Saskatoon Police Service have charged three people following an assault with a weapon which occurred on Dec. 27th. File / Global News
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) have charged two men and one woman following an assault with a weapon yesterday.

On Dec. 27, police received a report of an altercation between a group of people at a home in the 400 block of Fairmont Drive.

“Upon arrival, officers were told by the residents that five unknown people had been sitting on their patio. When the homeowner confronted them, he was threatened and physically assaulted,” a release read. “The suspects were reported to be armed with a knife and a collapsible baton. When they were confronted by another resident of the home, the group fled the scene on foot.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police stated the three suspects were located in a nearby park and arrested. They were found to be in possession of the baton, two knives, brass knuckles and ammunition and police stated the homeowner suffered minor physical injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

A 36-year-old man is now facing charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, carrying a concealed weapon. The accused was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

The second man, who is 29 years old, faces charges including assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon. This accused was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

A 27-year-old woman was charged with willfully obstructing a peace officer.

