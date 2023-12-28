Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Halifax police charge man after alleged assault at constituency office

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 10:37 am
In a Facebook post from Nova Scotia Liberal MLA Brendan Maguire, a tree is shown knocked over as ornaments are scattered across the floor following an alleged assault at his constituency office. View image in full screen
In a Facebook post from Nova Scotia Liberal MLA Brendan Maguire, a tree is shown knocked over as ornaments are scattered across the floor following an alleged assault at his constituency office. Brendan Maguire
Halifax Regional Police have charged a man following an alleged assault at a government constituency office earlier this month.

In a release, police said they responded to a report of an assault on Dec. 14 at a constituency office in the 300 block of Herring Cove Road.

“A man came into the office and assaulted two people, who were known to him, caused damage to the office then left the area on foot,” the release said.

MLA Brendan Maguire, who represents the Halifax-Atlantic riding, said in a Facebook post earlier this month that an individual walked into his office and grabbed his assistant by the throat, “slamming her against the wall.”

He said a student, who was the only other person present at the time, intervened and the man then went to attack her.

As the Facebook post appeared to show, the perpetrator proceeded to damage various items throughout the office, including knocking over framed photos and a Christmas tree.

Officers arrested the suspect, a 47-year-old man, on Wednesday.

He was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday to face charges of assault and property damage.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

