Niagara police investigate mystery ‘explosion sound’ in Welland

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara regional police say they’re looking into “numerous” reports of a “loud boom” in Welland, Ont., Wednesday night that witnesses have also described as an “explosion sound.”

Investigators say they have not yet determined the source after officers checked it out around 9 p.m. in an area around Burgar and Young streets.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Video footage provided by residents near Harrison and Gladys avenues revealed a “red or orange” flash followed by a boom in the area.

“It should be noted that at the time of the incident, some areas of Welland were experiencing fog,” a Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) spokesperson said in an email.

“A side effect of a low weather ceiling and fog can possibly (can) be an increased effect on loud noises, like fireworks.”

The NRPS says the investigation is ongoing.