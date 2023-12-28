Menu

Canada

Niagara police investigate mystery ‘explosion sound’ in Welland

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 11:01 am
Niagara police say they responded to multiple reports of an explosion in Welland. View image in full screen
Niagara police say they responded to multiple reports of an explosion in Welland. Don Mitchell / Global News
Niagara regional police say they’re looking into “numerous” reports of a “loud boom” in Welland, Ont., Wednesday night that witnesses have also described as an “explosion sound.”

Investigators say they have not yet determined the source after officers checked it out around 9 p.m. in an area around Burgar and Young streets.

Video footage provided by residents near Harrison and Gladys avenues revealed a “red or orange” flash followed by a boom in the area.

“It should be noted that at the time of the incident, some areas of Welland were experiencing fog,” a Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) spokesperson said in an email.

“A side effect of a low weather ceiling and fog can possibly (can) be an increased effect on loud noises, like fireworks.”

The NRPS says the investigation is ongoing.

