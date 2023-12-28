1 teen dead after falling through ice on Ottawa’s Rideau River, 1 missing

Send this page to someone via email

One teenager is dead and another is missing after four teens fell through the ice on the Rideau River in the south Ottawa suburb of Manotick on Wednesday night.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service says they were called to Nicolls Island Road around 9:30 p.m. The service says that two of the teenagers, a 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy, were able to get themselves out of the river before they arrived.

Both youths were taken to hospital and treated for mild hypothermia. The paramedic service says both are in stable condition.

Ottawa police say they were called to the scene at 11:44 p.m.

According to police, the two other teens, aged 16 and 17 years old, were missing and believed to be in the water.

The police marine unit and fire crews began to search the area and found the body of one of the missing teens. First responders are still searching for the second missing teenager.

Police have not indicated which missing teen was found deceased.

During the search, the paramedics had to help a member of the Ottawa Police Service dive team. They say there was a “dive related emergency” and the rescuer was in serious but stable condition. The paramedic service has not shared information of the specific nature of the emergency or injuries.

Police say they’ve offered supports to the families and loved ones affected by this tragic event.

More to come.