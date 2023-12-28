Menu

Crime

Guelph man charged after overnight stabbing at an establishment

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 28, 2023 8:14 am
Guelph police headquarters on Wyndham Street. View image in full screen
Guelph police headquarters on Wyndham Street. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A Guelph man is expected to survive after getting stabbed in the neck with a knife.

The Guelph Police Service says it was was notified early Saturday morning about an altercation outside an establishment on Silvercreek Parkway North.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene around 12:25 a.m. Witnesses told police that one man was stabbed in the neck with a knife by another individual.

Investigators say the two did not know each other. They say the victim was taken to an out-of-region trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators identified a suspect and went to a residence 90 minutes later to make an arrest.

A 35-year-old man from Guelph is facing multiple charges and was held for a bail hearing.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

