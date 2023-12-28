Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to Wynford Drive and Wynford Heights Crescent at around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.
Police said the pedestrian suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, paramedics told Global News.
The man died from his injuries in hospital, police said.
Duty Insp. Errol Watson told reporters the driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.
Watson also said weather may have been a factor but investigators are still looking into what happened. No charges have yet been laid.
