Canada

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points; US markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 27, 2023 11:43 am
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto on Friday, June 4, 2021. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto on Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index moved higher on its first day of trading since the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 135.17 points at 21,015.95.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 52.13 points at 37,597.46. The S&P 500 index was down 1.63 points at 4,773.12, while the Nasdaq composite was down 13.39 points at 15,061.34.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.73 cents US compared with 75.43 cents US on Friday.

The February crude oil contract was down 59 cents US at US$74.98 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up almost a cent at US$2.51 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$20.90 at US$2,090.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up half a cent at US$3.95 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

