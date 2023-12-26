Man in 20s dead, 3 other men injured after serious crash in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 20s is dead and three other people are injured after a serious two-vehicle crash in Hamilton, officials say.

The Hamilton Police Service said in a news release that officers were investigating the incident that happened in the area of the Jolley Cut.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Two vehicles collided and the Jolley Cut was closed in both directions after the crash, police said.

The release didn’t provide information on injuries, but Hamilton paramedics told Global News a man in his 20s died at the scene.

Two other men in their 20s were taken to hospital, one of whom was in critical, life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

The other man was reported to be in serious condition.

A fourth man — in his 60s — was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.

There is no word on what may have caused the collision.

“The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating this incident and will provide further updates as the investigation unfolds,” police said. “Detectives are also asking for anyone driving in the area at that time with dashcam footage to contact investigators.”