One suspect still at large in investigation of woman assaulted, left in dumpster

Winnipeg police say one suspect is still outstanding in their attempted murder investigation into a woman who was assaulted, bound, and left in a dumpster earlier in the month.

On Dec 10, police say the 27-year-old was forced to go to a location on Carlton Street where she was physically assaulted, resulting in her losing consciousness, and then she was bound for a significant period.

Then she was placed in a dumpster while still bound. She was rescued when her screams for help were heard.

Police identified three suspects concerning the incident: Romeo Chris Miles 27, Joey Michael Audy, 35, and Evelyn Marie Mckay, 40.

Last Friday, police saw Miles in the 100 block of Marion Street while they were there for an unrelated matter. He was placed under arrest.

On Boxing Day, police say Audy turned himself in and he was placed under arrest and charged with attempt to commit murder, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, robbery and forcible confinement.

Police continue to search for Mckay and ask anyone to immediately contact 911 if they have information concerning her whereabouts.