RCMP look for missing family west of Edmonton

The RCMP in Alberta are asking for tips from the public as they look for a family of three that has not been seen since Dec. 23.

In a news release issued late Monday, police said investigators believe the Pelsma family may have gone off-roading in utility terrain vehicle, or “side-by-side,” in Lac Ste. Anne County, which is located about a one-hour drive west of Edmonton.

“Parkland RCMP are concerned for their well-being and are asking for the public’s assistance,” police said in a news release. “Their intended destination was unknown.”

On Tuesday morning, the RCMP said members from its Parkland County detachment as well as some members of a local fire department helped with search efforts on Christmas Day.

Some RCMP members involved in the search have been using all-terrain vehicles in an effort to find the family.

Three members of the family who police are looking for are 39-year-old Kelly Pelsma, 37-year-old Laura Pelsma and eight-year-old Dylan Pelsma.

Kelly is about five feet nine inches and 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Laura is about five feet four inches and 125 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Dylan is about four feet nine inches and 90 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The family’s UTV is described as a black “Can-Am Maverick Turbo.”

Anyone with information about the family’s whereabouts can call the Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.P3Tips.com.

