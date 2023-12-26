Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Canada

RCMP look for missing family west of Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 26, 2023 10:06 am
On Dec. 25, 2023, the Alberta RCMP said a missing family may have gone off-roading on the family's side-by-side in Lac Ste Anne County. Their intended destination was unknown. View image in full screen
On Dec. 25, 2023, the Alberta RCMP said a missing family may have gone off-roading on the family's side-by-side in Lac Ste Anne County. Their intended destination was unknown. Supplied by RCMP
The RCMP in Alberta are asking for tips from the public as they look for a family of three that has not been seen since Dec. 23.

In a news release issued late Monday, police said investigators believe the Pelsma family may have gone off-roading in utility terrain vehicle, or “side-by-side,” in Lac Ste. Anne County, which is located about a one-hour drive west of Edmonton.

“Parkland RCMP are concerned for their well-being and are asking for the public’s assistance,” police said in a news release. “Their intended destination was unknown.”

On Tuesday morning, the RCMP said members from its Parkland County detachment as well as some members of a local fire department helped with search efforts on Christmas Day.

Some RCMP members involved in the search have been using all-terrain vehicles in an effort to find the family.

Three members of the family who police are looking for are 39-year-old Kelly Pelsma, 37-year-old Laura Pelsma and eight-year-old Dylan Pelsma.

Kelly is about five feet nine inches and 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Laura is about five feet four inches and 125 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Dylan is about four feet nine inches and 90 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The family’s UTV is described as a black “Can-Am Maverick Turbo.”

Anyone with information about the family’s whereabouts can call the Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.P3Tips.com.

Photos of the family can be viewed below.

14
A file photo of Kelly Pelsma. View image in gallery mode
A file photo of Kelly Pelsma. Supplied by RCMP
24
A file photo of Laura Pelsma. View image in gallery mode
A file photo of Laura Pelsma. Supplied by RCMP
34
A file photo of Dylan Pelsma. View image in gallery mode
A file photo of Dylan Pelsma. Supplied by RCMP
44
On Dec. 25, 2023, the Alberta RCMP said a missing family may have gone off-roading on the family's side-by-side in Lac Ste Anne County. Their intended destination was unknown. View image in gallery mode
On Dec. 25, 2023, the Alberta RCMP said a missing family may have gone off-roading on the family's side-by-side in Lac Ste Anne County. Their intended destination was unknown. Supplied by RCMP
