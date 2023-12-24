Newcomers in Calgary celebrate first Christmas in Canada

In Calgary, refugees have been staying in hotels for up to two months before they can get housing. On Christmas Eve, a celebration was held at a local hotel many are temporarily calling home to celebrate their first Christmas in Canada. Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports.
