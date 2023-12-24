Menu

Newcomers in Calgary celebrate first Christmas in Canada

By Carolyn Kury de Castillo Global News
Posted December 24, 2023 8:00 pm
Newcomers in Calgary celebrate first Christmas in Canada
In Calgary, refugees have been staying in hotels for up to two months before they can get housing. On Christmas Eve, a celebration was held at a local hotel many are temporarily calling home to celebrate their first Christmas in Canada. Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports.
In Calgary, refugees have been staying in hotels for up to two months before they can get housing. On Christmas Eve, a celebration was held at a local hotel many are temporarily calling home to celebrate their first Christmas in Canada. Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports.

