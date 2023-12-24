Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina youth charged in Christmas Eve break and enter

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 24, 2023 8:07 pm
Regina Police Service received a call about a suspected break-an-enter shortly after 1 a.m. on Christmas Eve. View image in full screen
Regina Police Service received a call about a suspected break-an-enter shortly after 1 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Global Regina still
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Regina Police Service has laid charges against a 13-year-old boy in connection with an early-hours break-in on Christmas Eve at a condo complex under construction.

Officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Trombley Street at 1:12 a.m. following a report of a break and enter from a security company.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police called in the air support unit and canine unit during the investigation. They apprehended the suspect without incident, despite his attempt to flee.

Trending Now

The suspect, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is scheduled to make his first appearance in Youth Provincial Court in February.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices