Regina youth charged in Christmas Eve break and enter

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Police Service has laid charges against a 13-year-old boy in connection with an early-hours break-in on Christmas Eve at a condo complex under construction.

Officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Trombley Street at 1:12 a.m. following a report of a break and enter from a security company.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police called in the air support unit and canine unit during the investigation. They apprehended the suspect without incident, despite his attempt to flee.

The suspect, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is scheduled to make his first appearance in Youth Provincial Court in February.