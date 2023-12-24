Menu

Crime

Officer discharged firearm in Christmas Eve home invasion investigation: Ontario SIU

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted December 24, 2023 5:14 pm
police lights generic file
York Regional Police responded to the report around 2 a.m. on Sunday.
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after an officer discharged their firearm multiple times while responding to a report of a home invasion in Woodbridge, Ont., during the early hours of Christmas Eve.

The SIU said York Regional Police attended a residence in the area of Forest Drive and Bainbridge Avenue at around 2 a.m. after receiving the report.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

When police arrived, they became involved in an “interaction” with three individuals. One officer discharged his firearm multiple times, the SIU said.

Two men subsequently fled the scene, and one 26-year-old man was arrested, the SIU said.

While no serious injuries were reported, the SIU has stepped in. Three investigators and one forensic investigator have also been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this incident, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

