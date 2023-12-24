Manitoba RCMP renew call for public help in 4-year-old homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Manitoba are seeking the public’s assistance in a four-year-old homicide investigation in the RM of Rosedale.

Cody Mousseau, a 32-year-old male from the Sandy Bay First Nation, was found dead in a ravine in the RM of Rosedale on Christmas Eve in 2019. He had not been seen for several weeks and had been reported missing to the First Nations Police Service on Dec. 8 of that year

When Mousseau’s body was discovered, police immediately opened a homicide investigation.

“Cody was a talented hockey player and artist, and he loved going to the gym,” said Cpl. Gilbert Saillant of RCMP Major Crime Services.

“But most importantly, he was a father, a son, a brother, and an uncle, and his loss devastated his family.

“The RCMP continues to investigate his murder. On the fourth anniversary of finding Cody deceased, we are again reaching out to the public to ask for any information related to Cody’s disappearance and death. Any little piece of information could help us immensely.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP Major Crime Services tip line at 431-489-8110.