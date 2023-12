See more sharing options

RCMP in Cross Lake, Man., are investigating after a man was found dead inside a residence in Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

On Friday at 8:55 a.m., police say they went to the area for reports of an injured man inside of a home.

When officers arrived they found a 47-year-old man from the community dead.

Police say his death is considered suspicious.

RCMP continue to investigate.