Winnipeg police arrest 1 suspect in connection to assault of woman found in dumpster

Winnipeg police have arrested one of the three suspects believed to be involved in the assault and confinement of a woman placed into a dumpster while bound.

Police say at 2:10 p.m. on Friday, they saw 27-year-old Romeo Chris Miles in the 100 block of Marion Street while they were there for an unrelated matter.

He was safely arrested and charged with robbery, forcible confinement and failing to comply with conditions of release.

Police continue to search for the other two suspects in this investigation: Joey Michael Audy, 35, and Evelyn Marie Mckay, 40.

Joey Michael Audy. Winnipeg police

Evelyn Marie Mckay. Winnipeg police

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call 911, investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).