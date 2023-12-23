Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police arrest 1 suspect in connection to assault of woman found in dumpster

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 23, 2023 5:16 pm
Winnipeg police have arrested one of three suspects wanted in connection with the assault and confinement of a woman who was placed in a dumpster.
Winnipeg police have arrested one of three suspects wanted in connection with the assault and confinement of a woman who was placed in a dumpster. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Winnipeg police have arrested one of the three suspects believed to be involved in the assault and confinement of a woman placed into a dumpster while bound.

Police say at 2:10 p.m. on Friday, they saw 27-year-old Romeo Chris Miles in the 100 block of Marion Street while they were there for an unrelated matter.

Winnipeg police ask for help to find suspects after woman bound, assaulted and left in dumpster

He was safely arrested and charged with robbery, forcible confinement and failing to comply with conditions of release.

Police continue to search for the other two suspects in this investigation: Joey Michael Audy, 35, and Evelyn Marie Mckay, 40.

Joey Michael Audy
Joey Michael Audy. Winnipeg police
Evelyn Marie Mckay
Evelyn Marie Mckay. Winnipeg police

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call 911, investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

