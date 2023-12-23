Environment Canada warns of ‘very strong storms’ set to hit B.C. coast over Christmas

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says a “series of very strong storms” is set to hit British Columbia’s coast early next week and has issued wind warnings going into the Christmas long weekend.

The agency issued wind warnings for B.C.’s north and central coast, Haida Gwaii and north Vancouver Island, forecasting gusts between 90 and 120 km/h starting Saturday evening into Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada says the “very strong winds” will hit exposed coastal areas as a weather system approaches the province.

It says there’s potential that even stronger winds will begin Christmas Day and into the middle of next week.

The agency says loose objects could be whipped up by the gusty winds and cause injuries or property damage.

It also urges people to take precautions, as the winds could cause power outages and knock down tree branches.

