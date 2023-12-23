Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Environment Canada warns of ‘very strong storms’ set to hit B.C. coast over Christmas

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2023 3:53 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 22'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 22
Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle has your Friday Dec. 22, 2023, evening forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada says a “series of very strong storms” is set to hit British Columbia’s coast early next week and has issued wind warnings going into the Christmas long weekend.

The agency issued wind warnings for B.C.’s north and central coast, Haida Gwaii and north Vancouver Island, forecasting gusts between 90 and 120 km/h starting Saturday evening into Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada says the “very strong winds” will hit exposed coastal areas as a weather system approaches the province.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

It says there’s potential that even stronger winds will begin Christmas Day and into the middle of next week.

The agency says loose objects could be whipped up by the gusty winds and cause injuries or property damage.

It also urges people to take precautions, as the winds could cause power outages and knock down tree branches.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 22'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 22
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices