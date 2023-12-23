Menu

Canada

Regina police dog nabs suspect, man charged with break and enter

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 23, 2023 5:51 pm
Regina Police Service
Regina police car . File / Global News
Charges have been laid against one Regina man following his arrest by police on Friday afternoon.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Dec 22, Regina police were dispatched to the 900 block of Athol Street for a report that an unknown male had broken into a residence.

Upon arrival, police asked the man to come out of the dwelling and show himself, but the suspect refused. A service dog was used to locate the suspect.

The man was taken into custody and given medical treatment for dog bites.

The accused was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Dec. 27.

