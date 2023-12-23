Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigate after fatal shooting on Danforth Avenue

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted December 23, 2023 10:00 am
Toronto police are investigating after a man was pronounced dead from being shot on Toronto's Danforth Avenue Friday night. Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto police are investigating after a man was pronounced dead from being shot on Toronto's Danforth Avenue Friday night. Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Spencer Colby / The Canadian Press
A man in his forties has been pronounced dead after being shot Friday night, police say.

According to Toronto police, reports of gunshots in the area of Danforth Avenue and Woodbine Avenue came in around 11:40 p.m. Friday night.

Officers responded and found a man had been shot and was in critical condition.

The victim was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead, emergency crews say.

Toronto’s Homicide Unit has opened an investigation and investigators say there are road closures in effect on Danforth Avenue from Cedarvale Avenue to Gledhill Avenue.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

