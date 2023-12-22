Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Truck crashes into St. Albert home with 6 people inside

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 7:44 pm
A truck crashed into a house in St. Albert, Alta., on Dec. 22, 2023. View image in full screen
A truck crashed into a house in St. Albert, Alta., on Dec. 22, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

None of the six people inside a home in St. Albert, Alta., was injured when a truck crashed into it on Friday.

RCMP, EMS and firefighters responded to the crash on Fraser Drive and Foxborough Gardens at 12:20 p.m.

The only person in the vehicle, a 36-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No one inside the home was hurt, RCMP said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but RCMP believe the truck was heading west on Hebert Road when the driver turned northbound onto Fraser Drive, leaving the road and hitting the home.

St. Albert RCMP are asking that anyone with video or photos that might show what led up to the crash to contact them.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'House significantly damaged after hit-and-run occurs in southeast Edmonton'
House significantly damaged after hit-and-run occurs in southeast Edmonton
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices