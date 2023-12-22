Truck crashes into St. Albert home with 6 people inside

Send this page to someone via email

None of the six people inside a home in St. Albert, Alta., was injured when a truck crashed into it on Friday.

RCMP, EMS and firefighters responded to the crash on Fraser Drive and Foxborough Gardens at 12:20 p.m.

The only person in the vehicle, a 36-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No one inside the home was hurt, RCMP said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but RCMP believe the truck was heading west on Hebert Road when the driver turned northbound onto Fraser Drive, leaving the road and hitting the home.

St. Albert RCMP are asking that anyone with video or photos that might show what led up to the crash to contact them.

Story continues below advertisement