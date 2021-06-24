Transport truck crashes into house southeast of London, Ont.

OPP are investigating after a transport truck crashed into a house in a small town southeast of London.
Emergency crews were at the scene for much of Wednesday afternoon after the large truck struck a house in Springfield.
According to police, no one was in the house at the time, and there are no injuries.
Trending Stories
Photos from the scene show significant damage to the side of the building as a damaged transport truck sits just feet away.
Few other details have been released, and police say the investigation is ongoing.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments