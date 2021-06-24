Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Transport truck crashes into house southeast of London, Ont.

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted June 24, 2021 7:32 am
Police are investigating after a transport truck collided with a house in Springfield, Ont. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a transport truck collided with a house in Springfield, Ont. OPP West Region

OPP are investigating after a transport truck crashed into a house in a small town southeast of London.

Emergency crews were at the scene for much of Wednesday afternoon after the large truck struck a house in Springfield.

Read more: Strathroy, Ont. woman charged with manslaughter in investigation of infant’s 2015 death

According to police, no one was in the house at the time, and there are no injuries.

Trending Stories

Photos from the scene show significant damage to the side of the building as a damaged transport truck sits just feet away.

Few other details have been released, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

A photo of a house in Springfield, Ont., that was hit by a transport truck Wednesday. View image in full screen
A photo of a house in Springfield, Ont., that was hit by a transport truck Wednesday. OPP West Region
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagPolice tagLondon tagOPP tagElgin County tagSt. Thomas tagtransport truck tagelgin opp tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers