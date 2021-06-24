Transport truck crashes into house southeast of London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating after a transport truck crashed into a house in a small town southeast of London.

Emergency crews were at the scene for much of Wednesday afternoon after the large truck struck a house in Springfield.

According to police, no one was in the house at the time, and there are no injuries.

Photos from the scene show significant damage to the side of the building as a damaged transport truck sits just feet away.

Few other details have been released, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

View image in full screen A photo of a house in Springfield, Ont., that was hit by a transport truck Wednesday. OPP West Region

