Crime

Winnipeg police taser arrest sparks Manitoba police watchdog probe

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 3:53 pm
Manitoba's top police watchdog, aka, The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) is investigating after Winnipeg police arrested a wanted suspect by using a Taser.
Manitoba's top police watchdog, aka, The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) is investigating after Winnipeg police arrested a wanted suspect by using a Taser. File / Global News
Manitoba’s police watchdog, The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU), is investigating after Winnipeg police arrested a wanted suspect by using a taser.

On Thursday five minutes past 3 p.m., police went to a home in the 1500 block of Ross Avenue West for reports of suspicious circumstances.

Before their arrival, police say they learned the occupant of the home was wanted on three outstanding warrants.

Police obtained information that the suspect associated with the suspicious call for service was in the area of Keewatin Street and Pacific Avenue.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody after identifying him as the man with the warrants.

Police say the man attempted to run away from officers but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

He proceeded to resist arrest, which led officers to use a taser to gain compliance.

Police say while officers attempted to control the man, a woman in his company came and interfered with the officer’s actions.

The man was eventually arrested and the woman was also charged.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital for injuries. He was treated and then released back into custody.

The IIU has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

