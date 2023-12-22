Body found in garage after fire in Stony Plain

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in a garage that was engulfed in flames Thursday evening in Stony Plain, Alta.

Parkland RCMP were called about a structure fire in the 4300 block of 43rd Avenue in Stony Plain at 11:30 p.m.

RCMP, the Stony Plain Fire Department and EMS responded.

Human remains were found after a garage fire in Stony Plain on Dec. 21, 2023. Global News

The RCMP said the garage was associated with a home. The human remains were discovered after the fire was extinguished.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said the fire is not considered suspicious but officers will continue to investigate.

2:24 Multiple buildings damaged after fire in southeast Calgary