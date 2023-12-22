Body found in garage after fire in Stony Plain

RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in a garage that was engulfed in flames Thursday evening in Stony Plain, Alta.
Parkland RCMP were called about a structure fire in the 4300 block of 43rd Avenue in Stony Plain at 11:30 p.m.
RCMP, the Stony Plain Fire Department and EMS responded.
The RCMP said the garage was associated with a home. The human remains were discovered after the fire was extinguished.
RCMP said the fire is not considered suspicious but officers will continue to investigate.
