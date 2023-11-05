Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fully engulfed garage fire in North York injures firefighter

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 5, 2023 1:57 pm
The fire occurred at a two-storey home on English Ivy Way, in the area of Steeles Avenue and Leslie Street. View image in full screen
The fire occurred at a two-storey home on English Ivy Way, in the area of Steeles Avenue and Leslie Street. Toronto Fire / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A two-alarm residential fire in North York on Saturday has left one firefighter injured, officials say.

Toronto Fire said that firefighters were called to two-storey home on English Ivy Way, in the area of Steeles Avenue and Leslie Street.

When crews arrived on scene, a garage was fully engulfed, and the fire was extending to the home’s second storey, officials said.

Officials said that a male firefighter was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices