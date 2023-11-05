Fully engulfed garage fire in North York injures firefighter

See more sharing options

A two-alarm residential fire in North York on Saturday has left one firefighter injured, officials say.

Toronto Fire said that firefighters were called to two-storey home on English Ivy Way, in the area of Steeles Avenue and Leslie Street.

When crews arrived on scene, a garage was fully engulfed, and the fire was extending to the home’s second storey, officials said.

Officials said that a male firefighter was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

TFS crews currently on scene @ 2-alarm residential fire on English Ivyway (Steeles Ave/Leslie St). Crews arrived to a fully engulfed garage fire extending to second storey of structure. No reports of injuries at this time. Operations continue. ^dv #Toronto pic.twitter.com/Y15A9stNdN — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) November 4, 2023