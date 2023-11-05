Fully engulfed garage fire in North York injures firefighter

A two-alarm residential fire in North York on Saturday has left one firefighter injured, officials say.
Toronto Fire said that firefighters were called to two-storey home on English Ivy Way, in the area of Steeles Avenue and Leslie Street.
When crews arrived on scene, a garage was fully engulfed, and the fire was extending to the home’s second storey, officials said.
Officials said that a male firefighter was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
No other injuries have been reported.
