Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba casino workers celebrate holidays with raise, 4-year deal

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 1:21 pm
Unifor Local 144 members at the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Crown Corp have ratified a new four-year deal, giving employees a raise for the holidays. View image in full screen
Unifor Local 144 members at the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Crown Corp have ratified a new four-year deal, giving employees a raise for the holidays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Unifor Local 144 members at the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Crown Corp. say it has ratified a new four-year deal, giving employees a raise for the holidays.

It includes a signing bonus in the $600 to $1,800 range, and a total wage increase of more than 11 per cent over the life of the contract.

The union has roughly 750 workers, including dealers, cashiers, slot attendants, security and more.

Click to play video: 'Casino workers in Winnipeg celebrate Christmas with new settlements'
Casino workers in Winnipeg celebrate Christmas with new settlements
Trending Now

The union says the overwhelming vote to strike on Saturday, one of the busiest days of the year, played a key role in getting the deal done.

Story continues below advertisement

Early in the new year, several other groups at casinos in Winnipeg will enter negotiations with the province.

 

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices