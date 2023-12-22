Manitoba casino workers celebrate holidays with raise, 4-year deal

Unifor Local 144 members at the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Crown Corp. say it has ratified a new four-year deal, giving employees a raise for the holidays.
It includes a signing bonus in the $600 to $1,800 range, and a total wage increase of more than 11 per cent over the life of the contract.
The union has roughly 750 workers, including dealers, cashiers, slot attendants, security and more.
The union says the overwhelming vote to strike on Saturday, one of the busiest days of the year, played a key role in getting the deal done.
Early in the new year, several other groups at casinos in Winnipeg will enter negotiations with the province.
Comments