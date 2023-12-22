Menu

Crime

Police investigate attempted car jacking, assault on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 9:26 am
Shocking video shows SUV smashing into police cars as officers attempt takedown in Toronto
Shocking video shows the moment a suspect vehicle crashed into unmarked police vehicles as carjacking task force officers conducted a takedown in Toronto Monday morning. The suspect vehicle, a stolen SUV, ended up flipping on its side and two suspects were arrested, police said.
Police say they are seeking two males in connection with an attempted carjacking on the Mountain in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday night.

Investigators say the incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of West 5th Street and Brantdale Avenue, not far from St. Joseph’s West 5th campus.

The suspects are accused of “forcefully removing” occupants of a car at gunpoint and “assaulting victims” but were unsuccessful in leaving with the vehicle.

The pair fled the scene in a white vehicle that had been awaiting their escape, according to police.

One of the suspects has been described as a large man around 35 years old with facial hair and comb-over hairstyle.

He was wearing a black puffer jacket, grey shirt and dark pants.

Detectives say they don’t have as detailed a complete description of the second suspect, saying only that he was a “slim male” with dark hair.

He was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and a sleeveless puffer jack with red trim.

The incident is the 17th reported carjacking event since January, surpassing the 10-year average of 10 a year, say police.

Ford is the top targeted brand, followed by Hyundai, Chevrolet, Honda, and Toyota — reflecting the top five vehicle manufacturers in Canada.

Investigators suggest drivers stay vigilant and in well-lit areas when approaching their vehicle, as well as locking doors, rolling up windows and keeping valuables out of sight.

