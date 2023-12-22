Menu

Crime

Niagara police arrest girlfriend of suspect in St. Catharines shooting

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 10:01 am
NRP investigate stabbing at local campground View image in full screen
Niagara Police say a man was shot at a residential neighbourhood in St Catharines on Dec. 19, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News
Niagara police have made a second arrest connected with a shooting in St Catherine’s earlier this week.

A 19-year-old man is still recovering in hospital after being shot near his home just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on Catherine Street near Hetherington Street.

Police were able to identify an 18-year-old man who was arrested later that day and is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault.

Detectives say the two men involved knew each other.

Investigators say they have now detained the 19-year-old girlfriend of the accused and are charging both with weapons and drug charges.

About $50,000 in fentanyl, cash, stolen property, a sawed-off shotgun, a Glock pistol, ammunition and a collapsible baton were just some items seized at a Louth Street property when the woman was located and arrested.

Police say the woman was to appear in court on Friday and that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

