Man charged after shooting in residential neighbourhood in St. Catharines

An 18-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, following a shooting in a St. Catharines residential area.
Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say the incident happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on Catherine Street near Hetherington Street with officers encountering a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to an out-of-region hospital in serious condition.
Investigators believe the shooter confronted the victim in an alleyway after exiting a home.
The accused, identified by police in a release, was arrested just after 4 a.m. at a home some three kilometres away from the scene of the shooting, at Louth Street near Chetwood.
The man is facing seven charges, including assault, discharging a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Detectives say the two men involved knew each other.
Comments