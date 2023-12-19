Menu

Crime

Man charged after shooting in residential neighbourhood in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 9:46 am
An 18-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, following a shooting in a St. Catharines residential area.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say the incident happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on Catherine Street near Hetherington Street with officers encountering a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an out-of-region hospital in serious condition.

Investigators believe the shooter confronted the victim in an alleyway after exiting a home.

The accused, identified by police in a release, was arrested just after 4 a.m. at a home some three kilometres away from the scene of the shooting, at Louth Street near Chetwood.

Trending Now

The man is facing seven charges, including assault, discharging a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Detectives say the two men involved knew each other.

